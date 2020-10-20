Dominic West to Have a Royal Affair in Final Two Seasons of The Crown

Dominic West is getting embroiled in an affair on TV again, but this time there's a royal twist. 

The Sun is reporting that the actor has signed on to play Prince Charles on The Crown's final two seasons. 

The Crown Season 5 will chronicle the troubled marriage between Charles and Princess Diana, played Elizabeth Debicki. 

Despite the fourth season still to air, casting is well underway on the final two seasons, which will feature an overhauled cast. 

The Crown refreshes the cast every two seasons because each season spans several years. 

Imelda Staunton has already been tapped to succeed Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce is set to replace Tobias Menzies in the role. 

“I am delighted to be working with Netflix again,” Pryce star said in a statement of his casting.

“The positive experience I had making The Two Popes has given me the confidence to tackle the daunting prospect of portraying Prince Philip."

To be doing so with Peter Morgan in the company of Imelda [Staunton] and Lesley [Manville] will be a joy.”

Leslie Manville is also on board to play Princess Margaret. 

As for West, he is best known for the role of Jimmy McNulty in the HBO drama The Wire, as well as Noah Solloway on Showtime's The Affair, a role he played during all five seasons. 

He has also appeared on The Hour andt the BBC/PBS adaptation of Les Misérables.

He will next be seen in the BBC's adaptation of The Pursuit of Love. 

The Crown has been a big hit for Netflix, and while it was announced the series would end after Season 5, Netflix recently ordered a sixth at the request of series creator Peter Morgan. 

What are your thoughts on this casting news? 

Are you excited for the final seasons?

Hit the comments below. 

