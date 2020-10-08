Eboni K. Williams Joins The Real Housewives of New York City as the First Black Cast Member

The Real Housewives of New York City has found its newest housewife.

Eboni K. Williams, an attorney and television host, has officially joined the cast of the Bravo reality series, according to TMZ.

Williams becomes the first Black Housewife on RHONY.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," she said in a statement.

"Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

She will be joining returning housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan on the 13th season of the series.

The 37-year-old is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, and has also also worked on Fox Sports, Fox News Channel, and NBA 2K.

Williams joining RHONY comes after actress Garcelle Beauvais was cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, becoming the first Black Housewife in a predominantly white cast of the franchise.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that Dorinda Medley was out of the series.

Despite Medley framing it as a mutual decision to exit, recent reports suggest the producers wanted rid of the longtime cast member.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." Medley explained at the time of her exit.

"But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away."

"I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

The series also lost beloved cast member, Tinsley Mortimer, midseason after she left New York behind to be in Chicago with Scott Kluth.

RHONY was the first series in the franchise to return to the studio for a reunion following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leah McSweeney brought a new energy to RHONY Season 12, and Eboni should be another great fit.

The series was stuck in a rut for a while and it seems to be moving in a more exciting direction.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.