Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Psalm 25:3

It's a Boys Club, and Margaret is on the verge of being overthrown.

Bless their hearts, while the women on Filthy Rich Season 1 Episode 3 are engaged in a power battle that Rose rightfully pointed out was catty, the men are planning a coup d'état.

The Monreauxs are losing power over their own empire by the second, and all of them are none the wiser.

The scripture used for the title of the hour was Psalm 25:3. It reads, "No one who hopes in you will ever be put to shame, but shame will come on those who are treacherous without cause."

And sure, it was meant to reference the Margaret and Ginger debacle, or it could have tied in with Antonio, his mother, and her rapid jealousy and greed. NOT Jason is on the brink of exposure and so on and so forth.

But the attention-grabbing scripture of the hour was Matthew 18:20. "For where two or three gather together in My name, there am I with them."

As many of us know, people interpret scriptures in countless ways, and thus that's why Christianity is by no means a monolith.

But if we're reading and hearing Franklin right, are we to assume Margaret's trusty handler is in cahoots with Reverend Paul and the silent partners?

Luke: Look, here's what I know. Eric is married to the sister of Paul Thomas, who seems to know a lot about Eugene's secret love children than he's ready to say. Oh, and when you pulled me away, Eric and your reverend were whispering to some of the most powerful people in Louisiana. What am I missing?

Franklin: Where two or three gather together in My name, there am I with them. Matthew 18:20.

Luke: Scripture? I asked you a question.

It's a gamechanger, and it will throw everything into a tailspin. It seems everyone was waiting for Eugene to be out of the picture so that they could make a move, which means someone was responsible for tampering with Eugene's plane.

Reverend Paul's agenda is clear, and he's the most powerful of them all. He's the ultimate Chessmaster in all of this. The connection to the pilot who flew Eugene's plane isn't lost.

An observant Luke noticed that the pilot was on Paul's healing wall. Paul healed the pilot of his cancer, or according to Paul, God healed the pilot, and he was but a vessel.

It brought to mind one of the most hardcore lines in Leverage's history uttered by the team leader and mastermind, Nate Ford. "I didn't kill you. God killed you; I just made sure it took."

But if the pilot is most faithful and grateful, wouldn't he be indebted to Reverend Paul? It makes you wonder. It definitely makes Reverend Paul a frontrunner on the suspect list. He didn't almost kill Eugene, God did. He may have just helped a little and all that good stuff.

Paul is in the best position in all of this, but if Franklin is a snake in the grass, then it's a bit more surprising. He's made it clear that his angle is whatever gets him money, but he openly shows a soft spot for Margaret.

Is it that he has genuine feelings for her, or does he feel guilty about how naive and out of the loop she is?

Naivety seems to be the binding trait for Eugene's nuclear family. Rose is almost childlike. The more time we spend with Margaret, the clearer it becomes that she didn't know half of the un-Christian things Eugene was doing behind her back.

And Eric wears his parental issues and need for validation on his forehead, and it made him the perfect puppet for Paul. He doesn't even notice how well and often Paul and Becky manipulate him.

He was thrilled to run the charity faction of their company until he realized it was a sham. The Sunshine Network is a slumlord. The houses they built for charity to house those who lost homes in one of the many storms were uninhabitable.

The tenants had contaminated water, flooding, mold, and everything was falling apart. Eric was horrified.

Sadly, everything he learns about his father only drives him closer to Paul, but he doesn't realize the reverend is no better. It's evident that Eugene didn't want Eric to see that they're frauds who don't practice what they preach.

They make money off of exploiting the less fortunate, and everything they do is for image and appearances. For some reason, Eric doesn't see that Margaret is as clueless as he is about all the inner workings of Monreaux Enterprises.

It's irksome when he allowed Becky to once again discourage him from speaking to his mother about what he saw and instead confide in Paul.

Paul knew what Eugene was doing the entire time. The only reason he cares about this now is because of how they can use it to destroy Margaret and take over the business.

The worst thing about it is they'll keep Eric as the sole Monreaux, and he won't even realize his part in destroying everything his family built. He'll hand it over to Reverend Paul and the Board like it's nothing.

But even Eric won't stand a chance now that he's revealed his face to Rachel. It was such a reckless move to expose himself to her after everything that had transpired.

How is she supposed to feel about his public indictments against everything she does, her business, her sister, and then he's in love with her?

Rachel may have real feelings for Eric too, so even though she's recording their session under Ginger's request, it's hard to say if she'll blackmail him.

Eric was an ass to Ginger, and he would be collateral damage to get back at Margaret, but it's the board members who are the bigger fish to fry.

Ginger and Sin Wagon are the keys to helping Margaret maintain control. If the women stopped fighting and worked together, they could be a force, and Paul and his minions wouldn't stand a chance.

Paul is smart enough to know this too, which is why he likes it when the two women are fighting. It distracts them and everyone else from what he and the silent partners have planned.

He was stirring the pot big time by sending that goon to the motel to threaten Ginger's mother. Ginger is protective of her mom, and every time she comes close to a middle ground with Margaret, something or someone fans the flames.

Rose: I'm so sorry she played us both.

Ginger: You know the stupid thing is I always dreamed of being on this show, out there with you and Eric, and with my kinder, cleaner mom. Now I finally got my chance, and everyone hates me, except you.

Ginger dances on the line of playing the victim and actually being one, and it often happened during this installment. By now, we know a lot of Ginger's animosity toward Margaret has to do with her craving acceptance, but then it's as if she forgets her actions.

Ginger's treatment by Margaret, Reverend Paul, and the legion of Sunny Network fans who want to throw stones is abhorrent. I gasped a few times, but the woman throwing something on her was appalling. Granted, they would've treated her like this regardless of her actions because of who and what she is.

However, she went on-air under the guise of getting baptized and flashed her areolas and website around the world. She did it without apology or shame. Did she not expect blowback from that?

She talked about the years she spent dreaming of being on Margaret's show. But she was so angry, hostile, and humiliated while on there. She behaved as if her previous appearance on Reverend Paul's show would have no bearing on anything.

She spent much of her appearance trying to goad Margaret and instigate. I hated that she was so focused on getting under Margaret's skin and Margaret was too focused on "saving her."

Ginger could've gone out there and been her vulnerable self while still telling Margaret how she felt, but she often gets sidetracked. She had every right to be angry at how Margaret and Paul have presented her as some loose, immoral woman whose soul needs redemption.

It is despicable that they sell the narrative that she's a prostitute, shame her work, and they have riled their fanbase up and not put an end to the harassment she's facing.

Rose was right about how Margaret played too soft. She didn't condemn the actions of her fans, and she's spent more time finding ways to spin their new blended family than she has getting to know any of them.

If Ginger focused, she could do some damage by taking control of her narrative. Ginger and Margaret could be unstoppable if they learned how to come together.

Margaret was onto something with her blended family.

Margaret: Who doesn't want to be on camera?

It'll take the full-force of the Monreauxs to combat those coming against them, and that includes the bastard kids too. Margaret is only seeing them as fixtures and tools, not family.

The second she needs to get the upper hand, she uses them. It sucked that she promised not to show "Jason," but then the second she needed to control her narrative, she put him on blast.

It's something she'll regret if those stoners or anyone else who noticed are opportunists who will use Mark's identity to their advantage.

She loves Antonio but only because of his willingness to meet her expectations. But it's not genuine. Although, it hasn't stopped his mother, Yopi, from getting jealous that she's losing her boy.

Margaret: Give it up for my boy Antonio.

I wonder if Yopi and Tina will join forces in some way. They both feel as though they're losing their kids to the Monrauxs, Margaret specifically.

While Tina remains passive, throwing out warnings here and there but not doing much of anything else, Yopi is probably a loose cannon.

It already speaks volumes that Eugene's friends knew her well, and their response to her mention gave the impression she was a good time girl.

Antonio was super-focused on getting the attention of the one partner who was an MMA legend, but that didn't go unnoticed.

Tina is the only woman of whom we know something. Margaret's imagined diatribe -- where she snapped on-air after Ginger's goading was a fantastic, soapy moment.

And did she reveal that Rose isn't her child amid that?

It revealed Margaret's thought process. She did know about Eugene's infidelity, and she thought she was doing the honorable thing staying with him despite all of that.

She harbors such resentment and anger towards Tina, and Margaret has spent so much time putting on an act that we never get to see any of that.

Eugene: Margaret has put Eric in charge of the charity missions. How can she be so naive?

She's holding together her family business, her family, and herself with duct tape and a smile. It's a minor miracle that she hasn't snapped.

Margaret's laser-focus on Sunny Club, Wings of a Dove, and the public's opinion has blinded her from everything else. She's not going to see anything when it comes.

Franklin's possible betrayal, a coup, Antonio and Yopi's scheming, Jason's real identity, and Eugene being alive will blindside her.

The irony in all of this is she has taken the biggest issue with Ginger, but she's the only one in Margaret's life right now who has been upfront with her from the beginning.

Reverend Paul sees how smart and valuable Ginger is, and you can tell he's thinking of a way to get her on his side. Let's hope the women join forces instead, though. A Margaret/Ginger duo could be badass!

Besides having the super talented Juliette Lewis on our screens, Eugene's detour at the store he was working at was weird. How far away from home is he?

Why can't he just call someone and tell him where he is? It's a soap opera, I know, but there's no reasonable explanation for Eugene wandering aimlessly, unrecognized somewhere in Lousiana except "for the plot."

Spilling Sweet Tea:

I hate that there was no reaction to Eugene finding out all (?) of his illegitimate kids have been exposed and Margaret knows about them.

Becky is the definition of a plot device. She does funny recaps and steers Eric to Paul, and that's it. It's a shame.

Why would Mark/Jason kiss Rose at the network? Anyone could've seen them. Their romantic subplot is not working.

Did they turn a Christina Aguilera song into a religious one? LOL.

Tina keeps saying it isn't safe for Ginger, but what does that mean? Only Tina got a message consisting of her picture and a hollowpoint bullet. Why?

Eugene's boss was right. Eugene left his entire family uncovered, in the dark, and susceptible to all sort of things because of his unwilligness to be honest. No one can operate from the best place if they don't know the full picture!

Over to you, Filthy Rich Fanatics! Are you surprised by the coup? Do you think Margaret and Ginger can call a truce?

Hit the comments below!

Psalm 25:3 Review Editor Rating: 4.1 / 5.0 4.1 / 5.0

Unrated Unrated 4.1 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.