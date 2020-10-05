Gilmore Girls Returns to The CW Schedule. What's the Catch?

Gilmore Girls is heading back to its former home at The CW.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has licensed a rare streaming-to-broadcast deal, allowing the four-part Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life to air across four nights.

The CW has set November 23 at 8/7c as the premiere date.

What's more, it will also be available on the CW's on-demand services for 30 days followings its linear debut.

Gilmore Girls first premiered on The WB, before moving to The CW when it merged with UPN, where it aired until 2007.

The series, which starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel as a fast-talking mother and daughter, was a tremendous success during its run.

The announcement about the licensing deal comes on the 20th anniversary since the show debuted.

Time really does fly, right?

Still, there were no plans for the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV group, to air on The CW when Netflix picked it up, to air at its former home.

Netflix is typically restrictive with ownership of its products, and there's a good chance the deal was only struck because of Warner Bros. produced the revival.

This is good news for fans who do not subscribe to Netflix because it will allow them to view the four movies.

The CW, like many networks, has been acquiring pre-made content in recent months to beef up its schedule as it continues to suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of its shows were brought to a halt when nationwide shutdowns were ordered in the early days of the virus.

The network's fall schedule was essentially rolled to January, with mostly acquisitions launching this month to tide them over until new episodes are ready.

As for the future of Gilmore Girls, Netflix has been open about wanting another season, and this test could get more eyes on a potential future installment.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.