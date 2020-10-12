Grey's Anatomy: Here's Why Sandra Oh Would Never Return

Grey's Anatomy has been on the air for over 15 years.

As you can probably expect, the series has gone through a lot casting changes since its debut.

One of the biggest characters to exit is Sandra Oh's Cristina Yang, who exited the show in 2014.

Fans have been pleading for her return ever since, but the actress has no interest in returning to her old stomping grounds.

Oh was asked by ET Canada if she would reprise her role in a special finale to wrap up the iconic medical drama.

"I gotta tell you, I wish I had a dollar for the number of times," she explained.

"I'm extremely grateful that you're asking me that question because that means that people are still invested and interested in Cristina Yang – a character who I left six years ago."

"There are so many new projects and I'm a different person, and so I'd have to say no."

The decision is not entirely surprising.

Like Oh said, she has moved on to different shows, and in this peak TV era, there are a lot of opportunities out there than there were back in 2014.

Oh currently leads the cast of BBC America's Killing Eve, in which she plays Eve Polastri.

The series is a bonafide hit for the network, and earned Oh the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Given the impact of Grey's Anatomy, it makes sense that fans would be lobbying for big characters to return.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Cristina has been mentioned on several occasions since the character left the hospital at the wheel of the series.

The producers clearly know which characters the fans love, and they would want a character like Yang back in a heartbeat.

It's also nice to know that Oh's career has been flourishing. She moved from one big hit to another, and found even more success with Killing Eve than she did with Grey's.

With Killing Eve renewed for a fourth season, fans can expect more of the actress on the small screen.

What are your thoughts on the actress shooting down a return to Grey's Anatomy?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.