Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4 to Premiere in November ... With Big Changes

MTV is moving on with Jersey Shore: Family Vaction.

The cabler today announced that its beloved series is set to return this holiday season with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 19th at 8PM ET/PT.

Following an explosive season-three finale, which was the highest-rated episode since 2018, the pop-culture phenomenon returns for season four to make "Jerztory" as the world looks a little different and social distancing is the new rule.

For the first time ever, it's "Jersey Shore 'Bring the Family' Vacation" as our favorite roommates take over an entire resort living their best lives in their own "Shore" bubble.

Yes, you read that right.

The stars of the series will be bringing their families along for the ride.

"With more than 10 years of ups and downs and humor and heart, the cast has always made it out on the other side stronger than ever -- until now," reads the official logline.

"Angelina's wedding and the speech heard around the world left the family fractured, leaving the boys with only one option -- make the family whole again."

"So, DJ Pauly D takes over a resort and with the help of Mike "The Situation," Vinny and Ronnie, they hatch a plan to reunite the girls, invite the extended family to distract them from the drama, and hope for the best," it continues.

"It seemed like a good idea at the time, but with this group you never know what will happen."

Leading up to the highly-anticipated season four premiere, MTV will air Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 3 recap specials on Thursday, November 5th and Thursday, November 12th at 8PM ET/PT.

The cast for the fourth season includes Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi announced she was leaving the franchise last December, with her on-screen exit airing earlier this year.

The series first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, and is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that has built a franchise that includes Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), Acapulco Shore (Mexico), and Super Shore.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation operating in a bubble is no surprise, so don't expect the gang to be going out to bars and living it up.

Instead, the drama will be within a closed setting.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.