Kathy Hilton Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The cameras are rolling on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11, and there are some big changes for the veteran reality series.

People Magazine is reporting that Kathy Hilton -- the mother of Paris and Nicky -- has joined the cast of the next season of the series.

In what can only be described as a family affair, Hilton joins a cast that already includes her sister, Kyle Richards, who has appeared in every season of the series.

Hilton's other sister, Kim, was a regular on the show for six seasons, and makes brief appearances nowadays.

The news comes just weeks after it was announced that Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp would not be back.

Richards was approached with an offer to return, but she couldn't come to an agreement on a salary, while producers did not pick up Teddi's contract.

Hilton will not be a full-time cast member and will appear in a friend role, but if you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know the friend role can be prominent.

Sutton Stracke is the most recent example. Introduced as Lisa Rinna's friend, she was in every episode of the most recent season and went with the cast on trips around the world.

It has yet to be confirmed whether Paris or Nicky will appear on the Bravo series, but we can only hope.

Hilton is not the only new addition to the series, however.

It was announced earlier this week that Crystal Kung Minkoff will also be a part of the cast.

She has been married to Rob Minkoff, a famed director, for 13 years.

The couple shares son Max, 8, and daughter Zoe, 5.

With filming underway, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais are all signed on to return.

What are your thoughts on this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.