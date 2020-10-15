LA's Finest Canceled After Two Seasons

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are no longer a member of the force at Spectrum.

Spectrum Originals has officially canceled LA's Finest after two seasons, according to Deadline.

The Bad Boys spinoff found Union reprises her role as Syd Barrett, who works as an LAPD detective alongside partner Nancy McKenna, played by Alba.

The supporting cast included Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights) and Duane Martin (Real Husbands of Hollywood) as fellow detectives Ben Walker and Ben Baines, Ryan McPartlin (Chuck) as Nancy’s husband Patrick, and Ernie Hudson (Grace and Frankie) as Syd’s ex-cop father Joseph.

The series had a long and winding road to the screen after starting its life as an NBC pilot.

Despite being a lock for a series order, the Peacock network decided against a pickup, leaving producers to scramble to get the series on the air.

Spectrum Originals subsequently stepped in with a 13 episode order, and the first season debuted in May, 2019.

The series got a tepid response from critics with the freshman run attracting a 24% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, the series performed well enough for it to land a Season 2 pickup.

The sophomore season was subsequently delayed, and ultimately dropped in September with all episodes being available to binge at once for fans.

Dropping them all at once probably slowed the momentum down, but it's still difficult to believe the series has been canceled.

LA's Finest Season 1 recently started airing on FOX and has been pulling in respectable ratings. As such, it seemed possible that the FOX airing would offset some of the production costs to keep the show around.

Additionally, the Bad Boys is a franchise known around the globe, and the show has made it around the world.

For now, fans have no resolution for the characters, and there's no indication of whether FOX could pick the series up for a third season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.