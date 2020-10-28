Nancy Drew Spinoff Centered on Tom Swift in Development at The CW

The world of The CW's Nancy Drew may soon be expanding.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a spinoff of the network's buzzy drama series is officially in the works.

The potential series will follow iconic inventor Tom Swift, but it won't be the same Tom Swift you already know.

This new spin on the character means that he will be Black and gay.

Tom Swift follows the “serialized adventures of the billionaire inventor who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father."

"Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him."

"Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

If you watch Nancy Drew online, you know Tom Swift has not appeared, so you may be wondering how the series will be a spinoff.

Swift is set to appear in an episode of Nancy Drew Season 2, with Nancy coming face-to-face with him during one of her ill-fated investigations.

Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of Nancy Drew created the new project alongside Cameron Johnson.

They will all serve as writers and Executive Producers on the potential series.

Nancy Drew launched on The CW last fall to middling reviews, but the series found its footing in the back half of its freshman run, combining teen drama elements with murder mystery in a way that was refreshing.

The CW pushed much of its returning shows to 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Nancy Drew is currently shooting its second season in Canada.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.