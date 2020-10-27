Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne to Star in Apple TV+ Comedy

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are headed to Apple TV+.

The streamer has placed a series order for Platonic, a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College).

The series will be produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television and reunites Byrne and Rogen with director Nick Stoller following their collaboration on the Neighbors movie series.

Platonic is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship.

"A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out," reads the official logline.

"As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices."

In addition to writing, Stoller will also direct.

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen, and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers on the series.

This is not the first comedy series Byrne is set to star in for the streamer.

She is also attached to the cast of Physical, which is in the works at the streaming service.

The Afterparty, a new comedy from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and Sony Pictures Television is also in the works.

Another series in the works is Schmigadoon!, a musical comedy project executive produced by Lorne Michael.

Mr. Corman, directed, written and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt is coming to Apple TV+ in the future.

The network's roster of returning series includes Dickinson, and critically acclaimed comedies Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

Apple TV+ has been expanding its slate ever since its launch, with several series in the works.

The streamer has found much success to date, with shows garnering rave reviews and awards.

