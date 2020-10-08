Snowpiercer Gets Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Off the Rails Trailer!

Snowpiercer will return to the rails this January.

The news was revealed at the show's New York Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

Snowpiercer Season 2 will arrive Monday, January 25 at 9/8c.

If you're thinking this is an early premiere date, it is. Snowpiercer Season 1 arrived in May, but at least fans do not have long to wait between seasons.

Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) and Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) have both joined the cast alongside Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs.

The cast also includes Alison Wright (The Americans) as Ruth, Mickey Sumner (Low Winter Sun) as Bess, Iddo Goldberg (Salem) as Bennett, Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Miss Audrey, Annalise Basso (The Red Road) as LJ, Sam Otto (The State) as Osweiller, Roberto Urbina (Narcos) as Javier, Sheila Vand (24: Legacy) as Zarah, and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) as Pike.

If you watch Snowpiercer online, you know Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 10 paved the way for quite the power struggle for the sophomore run.

With different sides vying for power of the new train, it is going to be a lot of fun for all involved.

“While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer,” the TNT release teases, “Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

Snowpiercer, despite having a long and winding road to the screen, was a ratings success for TNT, and it went on to be a global success thanks to a streaming deal with Netflix.

In the U.S., however, Snowpiercer will stream on HBO Max beginning January 1.

What's more, we have the first trailer which shows a lot of twists and turns.

