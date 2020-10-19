The Conners Season 3: Is Katey Sagal Leaving After Landing New Show?

We are just days away from the return of The Conners, and we have an exciting update about Katey Sagal's Louise.

If you watch The Conners online, you know Sagal was introduced as a love interest for Dan (John Goodman), and with her casting on new drama Rebel, it seemed like her days were numbered on the series.

In a new interview with TV Line, The Conners showrunner, Bruce Helford, has confirmed Sagal will not be exiting the series.

He said that Sagal had contacted him via a note to explain that the production schedule for Rebel would not conflict with The Conners, and asked if she could remain on the series.

"The first thing that Katey did [after Rebel was picked up] was send us an email saying, 'Do not hire a new girlfriend for Dan — I am not abdicating my role,'" Helford explained to TV Line, before saying that pulling double duty on two shows could be tricky.

"Rebel starts production in early November [so] it's going to be tough for her because she's going to be doing double production. So there will be some conflict. But we'll work on Saturdays [if we need to]. We intend for Louise to be around all season."

This is good news for fans of Sagal because they will have her on two ABC shows as a series regular.

As for what Louise will be getting up to on The Conners Season 3, it sounds like she's getting much closer to the family.

Helford revealed that Louise has moved in with the family, which makes sense.

"We couldn't have Louise buzzing in and out whenever she wants, so she's quarantining with the family," Helford said.

"She was a musician and always on the road. And she never got married and didn't have kids. She's used to living alone."

ABC placed a series order for Rebel last month, and the series comes from Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner, Krista Vernoff.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

"Erin Brockovich has never stopped the extraordinary work she does fighting for her clients like they're family, and Krista Vernoff's take on her life today in 'Rebel' is undeniable," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment.

"Katey Sagal is a powerhouse as 'Rebel' and with Andy Garcia, John Corbett and the rest of the phenomenal cast, viewers are going to fall in love with these characters and the world Krista has created for them."

"The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description," said Vernoff.

"Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree. She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing."

"It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her," continues Vernoff.

The Conners returns to ABC on Wednesday.

