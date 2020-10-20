The Flight Attendant: Kaley Cuoco Covers Up a Murder in First Trailer

Kaley Cuoco's return to the small screen is going to be a wild ride from start to finish.

HBO Max on Tuesday dropped the official trailer for its upcoming series, The Flight Attendant, and it looks like a hoot.

The series focuses on flight attendant Cassandra Bowden, who wakes in her hotel room with a dead body lying next to her.

Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport.

In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she wonders if she could be the killer.

The trailer builds the tension well, and this appears to be a role built from the ground up for Cuoco, who recently wrapped a 12-year stint on The Big Bang Theory.

It will be exciting to see whether the series is able to keep the tension flowing throughout the entire first season.

Murder mysteries can be hit and miss, so time will tell.

The good news is that the series has an excellent cast.

In addition to Cuoco, we have Zosia Mamet (Girls), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Rosie Perez (Rise), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), Colin Woodell (The Originals), Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Griffin Matthews (Dear White People), and Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward).

HBO Max announced earlier this week that the series will hit the air Thursday, November 26.

Three episodes will be available on launch day, with a rollout schedule for the other five episodes yet to be announced.

All told, have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you be watching the show?

