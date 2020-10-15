The Last O.G. Renewed for Season 4: Who's Out?

The Last O.G. will rise again, but with some big changes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tiffany Haddish does not have a contract to return, and is bowing out after a three-season run.

The beloved series is also changing showrunners. Owen Smith (Black-ish) becomes the show's fourth showrunner, replacing Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Wayans previously replaced Saladin Patterson, who stepped in for creator John Carcieri in season two.

"The Last O.G. has become more powerfully poignant with each season while always remaining incredibly funny,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming at TBS, TNT and TruTV.

"Tracy Morgan embraces the world with his humor while Owen Smith tackles real-life conversations head-on through hilarity. We can’t wait to see where they take us in season four."

The series stars Morgan as an ex-con who carves a new path after being released from a sint in prison.

TBS says the third season has reached 20 million viewers when factoring in linear and digital platforms. That figure lands it as one of the top comedies on cable.

“I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G.,” Morgan said.

“All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

“I was already a big fan of the show so getting the opportunity to helm this production and work with this amazing cast and crew is a huge honor,” said Smith.

“I’m looking forward to telling stories that humanize Black men in ways that are not just comedic but relevant and real.”

Haddish became a household name for her appearance on The Carmichael Show, and has appeared on The Last O.G. since 2017.

Her career is booming with roles in popular movies and TV shows continuing to become more prominent.

