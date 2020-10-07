The Outpost: Renewed for Season 4!

Talon's adventures are not coming to an end for a while yet.

The CW has ordered a fourth season of the fantasy drama ahead of its third season premiere, according to Deadline.

In addition to the renewal, it was announced that series regular Anand Desai-Barochia, who plays Janzo in the series, has also been promoted to associate producer for The Outpost Season 4.

The Outpost shuttered production earlier this year in Serbia, but it was one of the first SAG-AFTRA approved shows to get back to work in June.

This allowed work to be completed on The Outpost Season 3, and fans will be able to witness the twists and turns when The Outpost Season 3 Episode 1 debuts Thursday at 9/8c on The CW.

The series also stars Jessica Green (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Jake Stormoen (Extinct), Imogen Waterhouse (Nocturnal Animals), and Desai-Barochia.

The series is not expensive for the network, and given that it is a co-production with Syfy, which airs the show in international territories, it was a no-brainer.

It follows Talon (Green), the lone survivor of a race called 'Blackbloods'. Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilized world, as she tracks the killers of her family.

On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator.

The Outpost Season 2 averaged 0.6 million viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo last summer.

Will the show be able to grow its audience this fall with less competition?

It's possible.

Much of the scripted programming that typically airs in the fall has been been pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

