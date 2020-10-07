The Young and the Restless: Sally Spectra to Make Waves in Genoa City as Courtney Hope Joins Cast

Sally Spectra may be out of The Bold and the Beautiful, but she's not leaving TV screens behind.

Weeks after Courtney Hope was announced to be joining the cast of The Young and the Restless after exiting The Bold and the Beautiful, comes some great news.

Sally Spectra, a dynamic fashion designer is leaving Los Angeles behind and moving to Genoa City, it has been announced.

After three years on B&B, Hope joins the cast of Y&R, the most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama for the last 31+ years, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 3 (12:30-1:30 PM, ET/11:30 AM-12:30 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Sally will arrive in Genoa City looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret.

She comes to town with an agenda and some surprising connections to key players, including Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman).

“We really enjoyed Courtney’s work on THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL,” said Josh Griffith, co-executive producer and head writer, Y&R.

“Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching. We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast.”

Courtney Hope originated the role of Sally Spectra on B&BL in 2017. with her last appearance airing on in August 2020 when she left town after her scheme to win back her ex Wyatt went bust.

"An abrupt ending to a monumental journey," said Courtney Hope on Instagram in August.

"The last three years have been amazing, and though I do not know what the future holds this chapter of Sally has sadly come to an end."

"I love my @boldandbeautifulcbs cast and crew and will miss everyone dearly, but await the day we may all play again."

"Some things are out of our control, and I thank the fans for your support through it all!"

She continued, "Until then, I revel in new beginnings and everything the future has in store. 🙌🏼✨ Love you all, Sally spectra out."

It was later revealed that she was joining the cast of the fellow CBS soap, but fans were left in the lurch about whether she would be playing a new character or not.

