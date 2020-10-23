This Is Us Season Premiere Sneak Peek: Kevin Drops a Baby Bombshell!

We are fast approaching the premiere of This Is Us Season 5, and we should probably expect a wealth of twists and turns.

NBC on Friday released a two-minute clip of This Is Us Season 5 Episode 1, which shows Kevin dropping the mother of all bombshells on Kate and Toby.

When Kevin arrives on Kate's porch, she is quick to tell him to maintain social distance, and he says the reason for his arrival is not Zoom-appropriate.

Clearly confused, Kate looks on, while Toby quips about the secret being that Kevin landed the role of Batman.

"Just say it: You’re the new Batman,” Toby says.

“What else could it be? Did you start a tequila company? Did you get somebody knocked up?”

Kate's giggles turn to a look of sheer horror when Madison steps out of the car and Kevin announces she's having twins.

If you watch This Is Us online, you know Kevin and Madison's pairing has not made everyone happy, but Kate is excited about the news.

She wants to give them an air hug on the back of the happy news, so that's a good thing ... we think.

NBC has not revealed much information about the premiere, aside from the following:

In the two-hour premiere, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born.

Yep, the premiere is two hours and it has limited commercials, so fans will be able to get a good serving of the Pearsons after months of the show being off the air.

This Is Us returned to production late last month, but thanks to the hard-working cast and crew, new episodes begin Tuesday, October 27.

Have a look at the sneak peek below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Will you be watching the new season?

