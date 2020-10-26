Tom Bergeron Reveals Why He Doesn't Miss Dancing With the Stars

If the opportunity to return to Dancing With the Stars arises, don't expect Tom Bergeron to be interested.

The former host appeared on The Stuttering John Podcast, and was asked about his 28 season run on the series.

As for whether he would appear on the series as a contestant, it was a resounding no.

“Oh sh*t no,” he told John Melendez, adding:

“We’re done … that train has left the station.”

In fact, Bergeron stated that he did not miss being a part of the ABC juggernaut after being replaced by Tyra Banks.

“No, because it started changing early in 2018. There were staff changes, philosophical changes…I’m kind of digging the time off.”

Fans quickly hit out at the decision to terminate Bergeron alongside Erin Andrews, with many vowing to quit watching the series in protest.

According to Bergeron, some of the pro dancers were unsure whether they wanted to remain on the show without him.

But he said he told them they were still young and building a brand, and that they shouldn't worry about him.

Bergeron also spoke with the podcast host about the best and worst moments of the series were, and he said Kenny Mayne was the worst competitor.

“I really like [Kenny Mayne]. I’m very fond of him. But wow. He actually waved off a [dance] move.”

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” Bergeron tweeted in July.

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," said ABC and BBC Studios in a statement announcing Bergeron's exit.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

Dancing With the Stars Season 29 is currently up almost 20% in the demo vs. last season, but after a strong debut, the numbers have been slipping.

What are your thoughts on Bergeron's comments?

Are you surprised he wouldn't return?

Hit the comments below.

DWTS airs Mondays at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.