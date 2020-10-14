Tom Bergeron Dashes Hopes of Dancing With the Stars Return: ‘That Train Has Left The Station’

Tom Bergeron has dashed hopes of a return to Dancing With the Stars.

The former host, who was ousted earlier this year, has responded to social media influencer Jessica Madison's plea to get him to return to the show.

It all started when Madison claimed to be irritated by Tyra Banks after multiple outfit changes on Monday's '80s themed episode.

“I didn’t think it was possible for Tyra Banks to be any more irritating but then they went ahead and did 80’s night,” Madison said.

“It’s too much with the outfit changes and the strutting around. She trying too hard. I can’t. I miss Tom.”

Madison subsequently begged Bergeron to stage a return to the show that fired him.

“@tombergeron PLEASE COME BACK! I’ll pay you $65!” she wrote.

Madison then updated her followers and revealed that Bergeron had reached out to her.

“Unfortunately, it’s not good news,” she said. ” I don’t think he’s coming back. Freakin’ Tyra Banks!”

She shared screenshots of the exchange, with Tom reportedly saying:

“Sixty Five Whole Bucks? Hmm,” Bergeron responded.

Madison increased the offer to $100, but it was still not enough to get him back on the show.

“Ha! You’re too generous,” Bergeron replied. “Unfortunately that train has left the station.”

Bergeron announced his firing in July.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted at the time.

“It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," said ABC and BBC Studios in a statement.

"As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

Initially, the series was up in the ratings were way up with new host Tyra Banks, but the numbers have dipped in recent weeks.

Still, the series is up over 20% in the demo year-to-year, but it is down a bit in total viewers.

What are your thoughts on Bergeron's comments?

Do you want him back?

DWTS airs Mondays on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.