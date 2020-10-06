Tyra Banks Apologizes for Dancing With the Stars Elimination Error: 'This is Live TV!'

Tyra Banks has faced an uphill battle ever since she was named the new host of Dancing With the Stars.

Many fans have voiced their frustration on over social media over the decision to replace Tom Bergeron with Banks.

While the ratings have been up for the new season with a rejigged format, there was an unfortunate blunder during Monday's telecast.

Banks incorrectly announced that Cheer coach Monica Aldama and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were safe when in reality they were in the bottom two.

The mistake came when she announced that contestants Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, were going to be the bottom two.

This left Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko confused about whether or not they were in the clear as they remained on stage.

In the end, Banks had to call Aldama and Chmerkovskiy back to the stage.

“There has been an error in the control room. This is the craziness of live TV," Banks said during the controversial episode. "I'm so sorry. This is live TV."

"Wowzers. Live TV. Wrong name on cards," she later said via Twitter.

"So challenging to deal with moments like these. But we power through."

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy opened up about the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, with Val calling it "crazy" and "shocking."

“I’m just thinking 2020, you know?… As Tyra said, it’s live TV. What you see is what you get but I’m glad we get to laugh about it now,” he said.

“We went from zero to 100, back down to zero really fast. We just went back out there, smiled, and [heard] what the judges had to say,” said Monica.

Val also spoke about being voted unanimously through to the next stage of the competition by the judges after the blunder.

“I hate being in that situation though… it feels like, ‘Anne goes home because of Monica and Val,'” he said.

It's definitely a big blunder, but like Tyra said, there are issues when it comes to live TV.

In recent memory, Big Brother had a big issue last week during the triple eviction when it was revealed to the houseguests due to a banner on their TV screen behind the host, Julie Chen.

What are your thoughts on the mishap?

Hit the comments below.

