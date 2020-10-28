Tyra Banks Takes Credit for Dancing With the Stars Ratings Bump: 'I Get The High Numbers'

Tyra Banks is opening up about the increased ratings for Dancing With the Stars Season 29, her first season as host and Executive Producer.

In a new interview with Extra, Tyra spoke to former The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay about how her focus is on the high ratings and not the messages from people hating on her.

“A lot of it is just people don’t like change. A lot of it is being skewed by individuals,” Banks explained before addressing the ratings rise as the face of the show.

“The ratings are so huge, I get the numbers. I’m a businessperson, so I want to understand from a business standpoint who’s watching… It is unprecedented how many more people are coming to the show.”

Banks admitted that she feels like the hate being spread is due to people unimpressed with the show rising amid the recent changes.

“But the network is happy because the network is business people and they’re the ones that chose me,” she added.

Banks claimed that the numbers have increased over 70% in some demographics. That's unheard of in today's TV climate.

“Do you understand? Like, that is crazy in TV… but there’s something about this show this season. It is a change, so why am I going to look at that crap,” she added.

Banks has faced an uphill battle ever since being announced as the new host.

Fans voiced their displeasure the moment Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were given the boot, but the numbers speak for themselves.

The show is up year-to-year, and Tyra has previously spoken about how the ratings bump makes everything worth it.

Banks recently opened up about the supposed ban she put on Real Housewives from appearing on the series, claiming that she has nothing to do with casting, while wondering whether someone associated with the show was purposefully trying to cause problems for her.

“I don’t know what’s happening,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t even understand. You know what, there are some people out there who are just trying to stir stuff up…There will be another rumor next and another one," she added.

"After a while, I’m just going to be like, ‘I just can’t even answer this crap anymore.’ There’s somebody that’s hating."

"Somebody that’s mad there are changes on Dancing With the Stars so they are making stuff up. I think I know who it is, but I haven’t called them out yet.”

DWTS airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

