Watch Married at First Sight Online: Season 11 Episode 13

Did the couples manage to stay in good spirits during COVID-19?

On Married at First Sight Season 11 Episode 13, the couples were forced to quarantine as production was forced to shut down.

With six weeks of stay at home orders, some couples managed to bond, while others started to drift apart.

Olivia found herself in trouble when she defied the stay at home order to visit her mother.

When she returned, Brett had left the house.

Did they manage to fix things?

Use the video above to watch Married at First Sight online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.