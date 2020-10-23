Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 16

Did Sam and Dean find out the truth?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16, the brothers tried to find out who caused the death of a childhood friend.

Chatting with Caitlin - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16

With limited resources, they had to turn to several faces from the past, but there was unrest at every turn. 

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Amara when she dropped a revelation about how the world is supposed to end. 

Murder Of a Friend - Supernatural

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16 Quotes

We barely go to school, so if you think some place like that is going to let a dumbass like you in? Come on. This, Sammy, this is our life.

Dean

Dean: I'm sorry, Caitlin, but that thing? It's not here.
Caitlin: You've changed. Back then, you believed him, even before I did.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 16

