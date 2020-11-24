90210 Cast Reunite for Entertainment Tonight Special

It's time to step back into the most famous zip code on TV.

More than seven years after audiences said goodbye, the cast of 90210, The CW’s spinoff of the iconic drama, is reuniting for an original news special ET Presents…9021OMG! The Cast Tells All.

The reunion show will be available to stream on CW Seed, The CW’s streaming-only network, free and without subscription or log-in beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25.

Hosted by ET correspondent Matt Cohen, who has also guest starred on 90210, ET Presents…9021OMG! The Cast Tells All features new cast interviews from Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup, and Jessica Lowndes who dish about the on-set drama, guest stars, “that” ending and more from television’s most famous zip code.

90210 Season 1 premiered September 2, 2008 to record ratings, becoming the highest rated premiere on The CW in viewers and in Adults 18-49 at the time.

It was filled with soapy plots, relationships, and everything you would expect from a series associated with Beverly Hills, 90210.

It even had stars of the original, including Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Shannen Doherty back.

But it all came crashing down for the series when it experience a downturn in the ratings during its fifth season, prompting The CW to cancel it without a conclusive ending.

As a result, fans were left confused by the conclusion, and maybe this event will shed some light on it.

The cast was taken by surprise by the sudden demise of the show, we know that much.

The franchise made a splashy return in 2019 with the original series cast getting together for a meta reboot that refused to acknowledge that The CW's update existed.

That show was canceled, despite strong ratings.

