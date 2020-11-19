A Million Little Things Season 3: What to Expect and Everything We Know!

The world has changed a lot since the last time we watched A Million Little Things, but all the things we love about the series remain the same.

On A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 19, a shocking cliffhanger left Eddie's life in peril after getting run down by a car.

Maggie was Oxford-bound after a fellowship came up, and Gary continued seeing Darcy.

Also, Rome and Gina lost their baby when Eve changed her mind about the adoption. We can expect all of this to get tackled during A Million Little Things Season 3.

Eddie's Fate Will Be Revealed

The good news is that the season premiere will pick up right where the finale left off. We saw from the trailer that Katherine is still on the phone and heard the commotion.

The showrunner teased that Katherine and Theo's lives will change forever after this incident, and we will find out in what ways before the hour comes to a close.

Maggie Does Move to England

We last saw Maggie at the airport, and despite the high hopes of Maggie and Gary 'shippers everywhere, Maggie does get on that plane.

We will see Maggie in Oxford, and she'll even form some new bonds with other people.

One of which will be her new roommate, Jamie, played by You're the Worst's Chris Greere.

However, she'll remain ever-present in the lives of her close friends in Boston.

Darcy is Sticking Around

Darcy isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Floriana Lima was bumped to series regular on the series.

The good news is that Darcy's presence isn't limited to just Gary. She was introduced as Katherine's friend, so with everything that will affect the Savilles because of Eddie'shit and run, Darcy will be there as a supportive figure for Katie.

She also is dating Gary, and their relationship has blossomed in a short period. We can expect to still see the two of them together.

The Howards are Facing Tough Times

Aside from the sizeable blow to their group, Rome and Gina are still dealing with the aftermath of Eve's decision.

It will affect them both differently, and it's taxing on their relationship. Rome and Gina have endured many things together, but they'll struggle to connect with one another after this.

According to Nash's discussion with TV Insider, Gina will pull away from some of the people she was closest to as she reconciles with how much she wanted all of this and those who encouraged her to pursue adoption.

Yes, They Will Incorporate COVID-19

Nash mentioned in an interview with TV Insider and during PaleyFest that the show is going to address the pandemic.

The series has always been about authenticity, addressing issues like depression, suicide, cancer, infidelity, and so many of life's challenges and reality. And they've continued to do so thoughtfully and with care.

According to Nash, each of the issues the show addresses are affected in different ways because of the pandemic. It's only right to stay true to the characters and the nature of the show by addressing it.

However, Nash is adamant that it won't be all bleak, and it'll have a hopeful tone, so don't start groaning just yet.

The Series Will Touch Upon the Black Lives Matter Movement

AMLT has never shied away from digging into their characters and their unique experiences.

Both Rome and Gina have shared many moments that reflect their experiences with race, and they've done so in wonderfully authentic ways.

It'll be no different when it comes to addressing the movement and the effects of it on the characters and their relationships.

Delilah Dips Her Toe into Dating Life

We saw that things were looking up for Delilah when she met Miles. The two of them hit it off, and they have gotten close.

Miles was friend and kid-approved, but with this new relationship, Delilah has to figure out how she can make room for a new man in her life when she's still grieving Jon.

It's a new challenge for her, with a younger man, who also happens to be an EMT during a global health crisis.

Over to you, Million Things Fanatics. What are you most looking forward to this season?

The third season premiere of A Million Little Things airs tonight at 10/9c. Grab your tissues, your snacks, and your comfy blanket, you don't want to miss it!

