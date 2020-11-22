Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 7 Review: Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid

What's Thanksgiving without a little diarrhea and some vomit?

It was all about Gene and his bowels on Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 7, and we're surprisingly not upset about it. Actually, we're quite glad that Gene got food poisoning this year.

Thanksgiving is usually Bob's time to shine, and while he got a few moments here and there to fangirl over the holiday, the spotlight was on Gene and his unfortunate aversion to food.

We're not sure if Bob's Burgers planned this episode with the year 2020 specifically in mind, but it definitely felt like it, with Gene quarantined in the bathroom, while his family ate Thanksgiving dinner without him.

This is a preview of what some of our holidays are going to look like in the next month or so, which has been daunting to most.

Bob: The recipe called for apple, but I used pears.

Tina: So bold.

Tina: So bold. Permalink: So bold.

Permalink: So bold.

But the series managed to show this depressing reality in a positive light with the family coming together to share stories and make some memories.

Although, Gene will probably not have the fondest memories of this particular Thanksgiving.

It's best to not get into too much detail regarding Gene's extracurricular activities in the bathroom, however. What we're thankful for this year is Bob's Burgers not showing us any of Gene's toilet issues.

It warmed our hearts to see the Belcher family gather around the apartment bathroom and help Gene in his time of need instead of going about their usual Thanksgiving plans without him.

And their dedication to making Gene feel better is what the holidays are all about, right?

This animated sitcom highlighted the stresses to come with the 2020 holiday season but also showed how families can rally and still be together.

Whether that is separated by a bathroom door or a computer screen, the love is all that matters.

It just goes to show you why the Belchers are one of the best fictional families on television.

While it was not a typical Thanksgiving in the grand scheme of things, it was the kind of outing that we have come to expect from Bob's Burgers -- a little gross and a whole lot of funny.

Louise's, Tina's, and Bob's stories were all hilarious and food-based -- and that's where the Thanksgiving of it all came in.

From bread monsters to terrorist pears and chicken parmesan asteroids, these stories were made to be filled with glorious puns. And no one does puns better than the writers behind this show.

So while we were getting teary-eyed at the family trying to cheer up Gene, we were laughing till our stomachs hurt during the fictional stories.

What more could you want from an episode of television?

It almost felt as if was a milestone for the show, thanks to the outpouring of appearances by recurring guest stars. To name a few, there were Gayle, Regular-Sized Rudy, and Courtney.

They all filtered throughout the three different stories told by Louise, Tina, and Bob, making any fan of the show smile with glee.

We've got too many people turned into bread products already. I need you to go back to the camp on foot and come back here with a chopper and some Saran Wrap so we can keep our friends from going stale. Gene

Permalink: We've got too many people turned into bread products already. I need you to go back to the...

This is why Bob's Burgers excels at producing these types of episodes. They utilize the cast to the best of their abilities and the storytelling is effective because of it.

Every single character on the show is unique and interesting, making the audience excited to see them featured on a story.

They are all hilarious in their own ways, and the characters that we all know and love were recognizable even when they were playing different characters in the stories told by Louise, Tina, and Bob.

Not only was "Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid" sentimental and funny, but it also had a bit of a plot twist.

Gene never really had the stomach flu; it was food poisoning all along!

You would think with Bob's expansive Thanksgiving menu that he would have to make a lot of room in the fridge to get it all to fit. But, instead, there was a big ole two-week-old chicken parmesan that was just waiting to be eaten by Gene.

It's hard to blame Gene, knowing his love for food, but he should have never eaten the gross chicken.

Hopefully, the middle Belcher child has learned his lesson. But given the fact that tje food-aversion stories he heard did not make him hate bread or pears, we wouldn't make any bets on him not eating any moldy food any time soon.

With Bob's excitement over making new, fancy food for his favorite holiday and the family rallying around Gene, this might just be one of the best Bob's Burgers Thanksgivings.

Of course, there are a couple of different episodes that come to mind that are nothing short of legendary, but this diarrhea-themed half-hour of television was one for the books.

Louise: Wait, Tina, Gene asked for "foods," not "nudes."

Gene: Just keep it PG-Flirteen, huh? Permalink: Just keep it PG-Flirteen, huh?

Permalink: Just keep it PG-Flirteen, huh?

It had almost everything you could possibly want in a special holiday episode of the show -- food puns, a Bread-ator, quality family time, Bob fangirling over some brie and some pears, and so much more.

"Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid" came at just the right time this year, and we're very grateful for it.

What did you think, Bob's Burgers Fanatics?

Which story told was your favorite? Did this episode make you feel better about the upcoming holidays?

And does anyone else want to dive right into the Melted Butter River?

Let me know in the comments

