Connecting Canceled at NBC

Viewers will soon lose their, well, connection to Connecting.

NBC has pulled the pandemic-produced comedy from its Thursday schedule with immediate effect, confirming that the series has been canceled.

No more episodes will air on NBC, but the final four are set to air on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock in the future.

The good news here is that Peacock has a free offering, but it will all come down to whether Peacock makes these episodes available free.

The series was filmed remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, and followed a group of friends who were forced by quarantine restrictions to only spend time together via video chat.

The series opener took place on March 29, 2020, at the very beginning of the lockdown.

The cast included Otmara Marrero (StartUp), Parvesh Cheena (Outsourced), Ely Henry (Suburgatory) and Keith Powell (30 Rock).

Blindspot’s Martin Gero served as co-creator and executive producer.

Connecting Season 1 is averaging a paltry 1.5 million total viewers and a 0.33 rating among adults 18-49 ranking as NBC's least-watched and lowest-rated scripted series.

It launched to 1.7 million viewers and a 0.3 rating, but showed a glimmer of hope the next week when it ticked up to a 0.5 rating.

Last week, however, the series slumped out of Superstore, which had almost 3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

As such, NBC has opted to replace the show with encores of Superstore.

Connecting becomes the third scripted series cancellation of the fall season, coming just days after FOX pulled the plug on both Filthy Rich and NeXt.

Like Connecting, both shows failed to make an impact on the audience.

Networks are expected to make swifter cancellations in the current TV climate due to increased costs associated with COVID-19.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.