Doctor Who: John Barrowman Returns as Captain Jack!

Captain Jack is back!

BBC America announced Monday that Jack Barrowman is returning to Doctor Who for its upcoming holiday special, "Revolution of the Daleks."

In “Revolution of the Daleks,” Captain Jack “will be on hand to help the fam as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor’s most feared and dangerous enemies, the Daleks,” according to BBC America.

“With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help save planet Earth?”

“Putting on Jack’s coat and setting foot back on the set of Doctor Who was just like going back home," Barrowman said in a statement.

"It’s always thrilling to play Captain Jack. He’s a character very close to my heart who changed my life, and to know the fans love him as much as I do makes his return even sweeter. I hope everyone enjoys Jack’s heroic adventure with Thirteen.”

“A Doctor Who holiday special means treats galore, and there’s no bigger treat than the return of John Barrowman to Doctor Who, for an epic and emotional feature-length episode," said EP Chris Chibnall of the exciting news.

"If anyone can blast away the sheer rubbishness of 2020, it’s Captain Jack. Daleks beware!”

Barrowman first appeared on Doctor Who back in 2005, and went on to headline the spinoff, Torchwood.

That series spanned four seasons.

Barrowman did reprise his role earlier this year during Doctor Who Season 12, but knowing he will be back again is very exciting!

The highly anticipated Christmas special find the Doctor imprisoned in an alien prison, and her companions are forced to go to extreme measures to save her life.

Unfortunately, the nefarious plan could have dire consequences for the rest of the world.

The Daleks are back, and there's going to be a lot of drama!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.