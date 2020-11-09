Fear the Walking Dead Sets Early Midseason Finale

The impressive first half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is being cut short.

The series, which typically heads into hiatus eight episodes into its 16 episode seasons, is finishing a little earlier.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7, titled "Damage From the Inside," will serve as the 2020 finale.

The above episode will be broadcast Sunday, November 22 at 9/8c, but will be available earlier that day for AMC+ and AMC Premiere subscribers.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with work not being completed on the first half of the season ahead of the March shutdown.

"We were about this close to finishing shooting the first half of this season when we shut down," said FWTD co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss during Fear's panel at virtual Comic-Con@Home over the summer.

"We finished most of it. We still owe a few things. We're just kind of in a waiting game. We finished writing season 6, and now we're just waiting to see what happens so when we come back, we can come back safely for all these fine people here and all the people behind the camera."

As things stand, it's unclear when the final nine episodes will hit the air, and it's also unclear whether the seventh episode of the season will serve as a good way to wrap the first half of the season.

The only good news in all of this is that The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be getting a two-hour season finale on November 29.

Parent series, The Walking Dead's then-final episode of its tenth season was delayed earlier this year, so the series is no stranger to delays.

Still, fans of the franchise will not be without the franchise for long after Fear and World Beyond wrap up their current runs.

The Walking Dead Season 10 got six episodes added recently, and they are currently set to air in early 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.