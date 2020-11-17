Hart of Dixie Star Calls for Revival as Series Exits Netflix

There is still a thirst for Hart of Dixie.

The series was canceled by The CW after four seasons in 2015 despite being a top performer on Hulu.

Now, five years later, the series is set to depart Netflix, leaving fans wondering where they will be able to stream the series.

But Wilson Bethel, who starred on all four seasons, is calling for HBO Max to announce a fifth season.

"On the bad news front: turns out @netflix is yanking #HartOfDixie from the lineup in December. So best get your fix while you can," Bethel Tweeted Monday evening, adding:

"Ps. Where you at @hbomax with season 5??? I know the @JoshSchwartz76 & @leilargerstein are down."

If you watch Hart of Dixie online, you know the series did get a decent enough ending, but there were plenty of storylines that could have continued for years.

The series starred Rachel Bilson as Dr. Zoe Hart, a New Yorker who, after her dreams of becoming a heart surgeon fall apart, accepts an offer to work as a general practitioner in the fictional Gulf Coast town of Bluebell, Alabama.

In addition to Bethel and Bilson, the series also starred Jaime King, Cress Williams, Scott Porter, Tim Matheson, and Kaitlyn Black

The good news for fans is that there is a desire from the creatives behind the show, as well as the actors, to bring it back.

In recent years, many TV shows have returned, and you only need to look at the responses on Bethel's tweet to see that fans want more.

"Nooo! This has been my quarantine safety blanket. I won’t admit how much I’ve watched it publicly but this is so sad," said one fan.

Another responded to the above fan, "Girl I am going on my 16th time Face with tears of joy!!! Don't be ashamed of how many times you have watched it!"

"I watch everyday! I purchased the DVD’s so I’ll always have it! Aren’t you down too Wilson? We can’t have a season 5 without Wade Kinsella," said another fan.

Okay, Hart of Dixie fanatics.

Do you think it's time to return to Bluebell?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.