Love Life: William Jackson Harper to Headline Season 2!

Love Life is getting a new lead for Season 2.

Per Deadline, the HBO Max anthology has tapped William Jackson Harper to headline the forthcoming second season of the show.

News of a new lead was expected because the streamer announced the series would now be an anthology at the time it was picked up for the second season earlier this year.

Harper's character comes out of a years-long relationship with the person he thought he would spend the rest of his life with.

Unfortunately for him, he is thrown back into the dating pool of New York City as he tries to build a lasting connection.

While Anna Kendrick, who led the first season, will not be back as a series regular, she is set to pop up here and there as the new character's quest for love gathers steam.

The streamer previously said that the sophomore season will tell a “whole new love story in New York City,” one that explores “what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, only to find out years into a marriage that it’s not the right fit at all.”

Kendrick played Darby in the first season, a woman living in New York as she navigated relationships, before ultimately finding the one for her.

There was humor, heartbreak, and a robust story, so it will be fun to see how things differ during the second season.

Harper is best known for his portrayal of Chidi on NBC's The Good Place, a role he held throughout all four seasons of the series, and even garnered an Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Comedy for the final season.

Harper is also set to appear on The Underground Railroad, Amazon's forthcoming series based on Colson Whitehead's novel.

What are your thoughts on this casting announcement, TV Fanatics?

Are you ready for Love Life Season 2?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.