NBC Midseason Schedule: New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Still MIA

NBC is unveiling it s midseason rollout plan, and there's some bad news out of the gate. 

New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are not on the schedule, meaning their chances of returning in the first quarter of 2021 are slim. 

Both shows have not aired this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced production on both shows to be delayed. 

A New Normal - New Amsterdam

Fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be happy to know that the series is getting a new night and time for its second season. 

The series will return Tuesday, January 5 in the 8/7c slot, meaning the series will be used to bridge the gap between seasons of NBC's The Voice. 

Tobin in a hat - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

Zoey spent her first season airing on Sundays, and failed to garnet much traction. An earlier timeslot on a new night could help the show in the linear ratings department. 

This Is Us also returns to Tuesdays on the same night, while Nurses will air in the 10/9c slot. 

The Canadian medical drama receives its stateside debut on December 7. 

Meanwhile, Mr. Mayor, the Tina Fey-produced comedy series, will launch Thursday, January 7. 

The New Floor Supervisor at Work - Superstore Season 6 Episode 4

The series pushes Superstore to later in the night, which seems like a bizarre move. 

Superstore has been a reliable performer, so moving it seems like a bad idea. 

As previously reported, #OneChicago returns Wednesday, January 6. 

All three shows returned last week, and have aired two episodes each, and are now on hiatus until the above return date. 

Instigating Mother - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2

The Blacklist will remain on Fridays in the lead-off spot. 

Here is the full schedule:

MONDAY, JAN. 4

 8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (Season premiere)

 9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

 10 pm The Wall (Season premiere)

Reading in Bed - This Is Us

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

 8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season premiere)

 9 pm This Is Us

 10 pm Nurses (new timeslot)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

 8 pm Chicago Med

 9 pm Chicago Fire

 10 pm Chicago P.D.

Gallo checks out - Chicago Fire Season 9 Episode 2

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

 8 pm Mr. Mayor (Series premiere)

 8:30 pm Mr. Mayor

 9 pm Law & Order: SVU

 10 pm Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 11

 8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

 9 pm The Wall (Regular time-slot)

 10 pm Weakest Link

Benson Empathizes - Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 2

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

 8 pm: Mr. Mayor 

 8:30 pm Superstore (New timeslot)

 9 pm Law & Order: SVU

 10 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

 8 pm The Blacklist

 9 pm Dateline NBC

