NBC Midseason Schedule: New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine Still MIA

NBC is unveiling it s midseason rollout plan, and there's some bad news out of the gate.

New Amsterdam and Brooklyn Nine-Nine are not on the schedule, meaning their chances of returning in the first quarter of 2021 are slim.

Both shows have not aired this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced production on both shows to be delayed.

Fans of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist will be happy to know that the series is getting a new night and time for its second season.

The series will return Tuesday, January 5 in the 8/7c slot, meaning the series will be used to bridge the gap between seasons of NBC's The Voice.

Zoey spent her first season airing on Sundays, and failed to garnet much traction. An earlier timeslot on a new night could help the show in the linear ratings department.

This Is Us also returns to Tuesdays on the same night, while Nurses will air in the 10/9c slot.

The Canadian medical drama receives its stateside debut on December 7.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mayor, the Tina Fey-produced comedy series, will launch Thursday, January 7.

The series pushes Superstore to later in the night, which seems like a bizarre move.

Superstore has been a reliable performer, so moving it seems like a bad idea.

As previously reported, #OneChicago returns Wednesday, January 6.

All three shows returned last week, and have aired two episodes each, and are now on hiatus until the above return date.

The Blacklist will remain on Fridays in the lead-off spot.

Here is the full schedule:

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (Season premiere)

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

10 pm The Wall (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season premiere)

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Nurses (new timeslot)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Mr. Mayor (Series premiere)

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

9 pm The Wall (Regular time-slot)

10 pm Weakest Link

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

8 pm: Mr. Mayor

8:30 pm Superstore (New timeslot)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline NBC

