Outlander's Sam Heughan Addresses Season 6 Delay: When Will Production Begin?

Outlander's sixth season will not be hitting the air anytime soon.

Sam Heughan appeared on the UK daytime TV series, This Morning, today, November 4, alongside his co-star Graham McTavish, and opened up about the series' sixth season.

"We have been delayed; we were supposed to start shooting by May," he explained.

"But we are gearing up. We've had fittings, we've got scripts, we are getting there," he added.

"It's just such an epic show it's taking a while to get there, but we will be back for season 6."

Indeed, the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a huge part in the six-month delay.

Many other shows have been postponed for months due to the pandemic, which has changed the way TV shows are created.

With increased safety protocols, production time on a per-episode basis is growing, but at least there is some movement.

Heughan and McTavish also touched upon their Starz series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, as well as a novel which will be released.

Spanning eight episodes, the new series focuses on the actors as they head on a road trip across their native Scotland.

We couldn't think of a better show, could you?

While it seems like the pair had a rare old time while filming this new series, McTavish was not fond of Heughan trying to scare him.

"You were literally trying to make me jump. It was like being with a child!" McTavish said, prompting Heughan to admit that it was "a childish pleasure of mine" to try to scare McTavish.

"To see a man who plays all these strong aggressive characters... he is a pussycat and it's great to see him terrified," he laughed.

Outlander Season 5 wrapped in May, but it appears there will be a long wait on the horizon, meaning that fans will have lots of time to ponder what could happen.

What do you think of the delay?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.