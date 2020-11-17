The Voice Shakeup: Who's Replacing Gwen Stefani?

Gwen Stefani joked about quitting The Voice on Monday night, and now it has been announced she is stepping away from the show.

The singer is stepping away from the NBC reality series when its current 19th season comes to a close.

The spring cycle will welcome back returning coach Nick Jonas, who will oversee the series alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

Stefani typically does not appear in consecutive seasons as a coach, appearing in Seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, and the aforementioned 19th season.

However, she did appear on Seasons 8 and 10 as a part-time advisor, so there's a good chance she will not be gone from the show for long.

Still, there's no confirmation that she is set to return in any capacity.

To date, Jonas has appeared in one season to date: the 18th.

He was well-received as a coach, so it was inevitable he would return at some point.

The Voice Season 20 will be a celebratory season with it representing a huge milestone for the series.

It's hard to believe the show has made it this long, but it shows there is still a lot of engagement from fans.

Stefani was faced with a difficult choice during the final round of the Battles, with two of her contestants singing a song, and both killing it.

The other coaches felt like it was a touch decision, and Shelton stepped in to tell Stefani that she was "contractually obligated to pick" the performer she felt was best.

"I’m going to quit now."

"That was the worst thing ever, to have to choose," Stefani said.

"They were equally so deserving to move forward."

In the end, Gwen managed to keep one of them safe, but used her last save to save the other, so it all worked out in the end.

