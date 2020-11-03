The Walking Dead: Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Real-Life Wife to Play Lucille

Jeffery Dean Morgan's wife is set to play his on-screen wife.

According to ComicBook.com, Hilarie Burton will appear on an episode of The Walking Dead as Negan's late wife, Lucille.

The outlet states that work has already begun on the episode, which will air as one of the six bonus episodes added on to The Walking Dead Season 10.

Little is actually known about the TV iteration of Lucille, but in the comics, Negan was married to Lucille ahead of the world falling apart and becoming littered with zombies.

Lucille, unfortunately, was battling pancreatic cancer, and Negan was having an affair that he ultimately called off to spend the rest of his time with Lucille.

Lucille died just as the outbreak was intensifying and became a walker in her hospital bed.

It's a tragic story, and given how much it connected with fans, it's hard to imagine the TV series changing much of it.

“Been pretty hard to keep this a secret,” Burton shared on Twitter, announcing the casting.

“But I love working with @JDMorgan. I love watching him become #Negan and take on that swagger."

"And I love the @TheWalkingDead family. They’ve been a part of our family for ages and I’m so grateful for their kindness.”

Burton is best known for playing Peyton Sawyer on The WB/CW drama series One Tree Hill.

Her TV roles also include White Collar, Grey's Anatomy, Lethal Weapon, and Council of Dads.

The Walking Dead typically launches its latest batch of episodes in October, but due to the pandemic, the series is now eyeing a 2021 return.

If all goes to plan, the final six episodes of Season 10 will arrive in early 2021, while The Walking Dead Season 11 is set to arrive later that year.

Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, it's possible these dates could change.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.