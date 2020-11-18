TV Ratings: Big Sky Premieres Low, NCIS Returns Down

With the competition heating up on the broadcast networks, many shows are experiencing ratings dips.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 1 launched with 4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Last fall, Emergence kicked off with a stronger 4.1 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. That show lost ground and the season continued and was canceled.

Earlier in the night for ABC, The Bachelorette drew a solid 4.4 million viewers and a 1.3 rating in the demo.

Over on CBS, NCIS returned 10 million viewers and a 0.9 rating -- down from last season's premiere, finale, and average.

FBI (8 million/0.8 rating) and FBI: Most Wanted (5.3 million/0.6 rating) were also on the down side year-to-year.

NBC's The Voice (7.3 million/1.1 rating) and This Is Us (6.4 million/1.2 rating) continued on a strong note.

The latter is headed into a seven-week hiatus, which was brought on by COVID-19 production constraints.

Transplant closed off the night for NBC with 3.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

FOX's canceled drama NeXt drew a paltry 1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Maybe holding the show for so long was not a good idea.

The CW's Swamp Thing (0.7 million/0.1 rating) continued its descent, while Tell Me a Story (0.4 million/0.1 rating) was steady as a rock.

