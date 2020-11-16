Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 6

Did the family manage to keep the restaurant open during a tough time?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6, Bob's flattop broke down in the morning of the Ocean Avenue Business Association's Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue.

Yep, that name is absurd.

Meanwhile, Linda learned something new about someone she didn't think she had anything in common with.

Use the video above to watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.