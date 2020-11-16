Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 6

Did the family manage to keep the restaurant open during a tough time?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6, Bob's flattop broke down in the morning of the Ocean Avenue Business Association's Ocean Fest on Ocean Avenue. 

Linda and Bob - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6

Yep, that name is absurd. 

Meanwhile, Linda learned something new about someone she didn't think she had anything in common with. 

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6 Quotes

Linda: The prize is a three hundred dollar gift certificate to any store on the street.
Gene: Even Mort's? Free funeral!

Bob: And now you kids are going to be pepped because I'm about to give you kids a great pep talk.
Louise: Incredible start.
Gene: Hmmm.
Tina: I'm pretty fired up. It's working, Dad!
Bob: Great. I-I haven't really started it yet.
Tina: And you lost me.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6 Photos

Teddy - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
Linda and Bob - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
Louise and Tina - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
Confusion - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
Bob and Teddy - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
The Kids - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 6
