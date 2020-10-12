Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Bob make the right call?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3, he agreed to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders' new nightclub.

What happened on the first night?

Elsewhere, the kids got a hold of a stock tank and decided to throw a pool party in the restaurant basement.

Did it allow them to destroy what was left of the business?

Use the video above to watch Bob's Burgers online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.