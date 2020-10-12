Watch Bob's Burgers Online: Season 11 Episode 3

Did Bob make the right call?

On Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3, he agreed to be the temporary chef at the Fischoeders' new nightclub. 

Karaoke - Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3

What happened on the first night?

Elsewhere, the kids got a hold of a stock tank and decided to throw a pool party in the restaurant basement. 

Did it allow them to destroy what was left of the business?

Watch Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Online

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3 Quotes

Bob: Uh, I-I don't think so.
Mr. Fischoeder: We'll give you a month's rent for free.
Bob: Okay, I'll do it.
Linda: A month's rent in one night is more than we make in a month!

Tina: Huh. This plate's still dirty. Even for us.
Bob: Yeah, our dishwasher doesn't work that well. And it leaks. And it's old.
Gene: Look who's talking.

Bob's Burgers Season 11 Episode 3

