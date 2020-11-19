Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Goodwin make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2, Goodwin announced a new ED chief but the staff was largely unimpressed with the decision. 

Will's Fresh Start - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Dr. Manning took a stand for her patient, but found herself dealing with intense repercussions. 

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles faced up to his family affairs for the first time in a long time. 

How did the family feel about it?

Will Moves On - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2 Quotes

Iesha: You gonna tell them to take off these cuffs?
Nat: It's okay. I can work around them.
Iesha: I heard those cops out there, saying I'm a violent offender. Just like they said I resisted arrest. But I only pushed him cause he was harassing my cousin.

WIll: That new apartment I had lined up? It's infested with bedbugs.
Maggie: Ew. Can't you stay with Hannah a few more nights?
Will: She let her lease go. She's headed for the West Coast when she gets out of rehab
Maggie: Well, if you need a place to stay, there's always room at Club Med.
Will: There's no one in my life I have to quarantine from. It's just me and my stuff.

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2

