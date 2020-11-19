Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did Goodwin make the right call?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 2, Goodwin announced a new ED chief but the staff was largely unimpressed with the decision.

Meanwhile, Dr. Manning took a stand for her patient, but found herself dealing with intense repercussions.

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles faced up to his family affairs for the first time in a long time.

How did the family feel about it?

Paul Dailly