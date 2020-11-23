Watch Family Guy Online: Season 19 Episode 7

Did Lois dump Peter?

On Family Guy Season 19 Episode 7, tensions mounted when Peter started to tell Lois the person she wanted to vote as the Mayor of Quagog was no good.

As their differing political views intensified, the duo started to wonder whether they had much in common.

Elsewhere, Stewie had a plan to rig the votes and it caused a lot of problems.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.