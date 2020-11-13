Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 1

How did Andy's mother cheat death?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 1, things continued to be tense as Andy reacted to the news in shock. 

Bailey & Schmitt - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 16

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Seattle and the crew battled to keep everyone safe. 

Elsewhere, a group of teenagers unintentionally started a wild fire, leading to devastating consequences. 

Did everyone survive?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Maya: Hey, a reminder for the virtual memorial service for Capt. Herrera will take place this afternoon.
Vic: I can’t believe after all the crap we went through to get him his line of duty funeral we have to do it on the fricking internet.
Maya: Agreed.
Jack: Tell me again why we can’t just wait until after lockdown? He was cremated anyway.
Travis: ‘Cause we don’t know when after lockdown is going to be.
Jack: It can’t be more than a couple weeks, right?
Ben: Yeah, you keep telling yourself that.

Tucker: Mom.
Joey: Miranda.
Bailey: My boys. What? Benjamin Warren, you are a sight for sore eyes and back and feet. I miss you.
Ben: I miss you.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 1

