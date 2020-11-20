Watch Station 19 Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Andy manage to sort the tense situation at home?

On Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2, her mother's return upended her life. 

Amelia - Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Maya and Carina continued to try to make their relationship work despite the major hurdles in their way. 

Elsewhere, the team responded to a call involving a wild animal, but it was not the type of case they were expecting. 

Watch Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Vic: Where’s Herrera?
Travis: Bishop gave her the day off. She’s with her family.
Vic: Family, like her mom? I thought we hated mom. Do we not hate mom?
Travis: No, we hate mom. She’s with auntie and cousins. We like them.

Andy: Everything’s exactly like when we were kids.
Johnny: Why change a good thing, right?
Andy: I love it. Thank you so much, but really you didn’t have to go through all this trouble.
Michelle: She thinks we did this all for her.
Sandra: Honey, we do this every weekend, but now you’re going to have to join us.
Michelle: Now, they’re gonna make you even when you don’t want to.
Andy: Of course you all never stopped doing this. You just stopped inviting me.
Sandra: Elena, that was a strange situation.
Johnny: But we’re your family, and we love you, and that never changed.
Sandra: Andy, I know what that face means.
Andy: No, it’s fine. It’s whatever.
Sandra: No, it wasn’t fine, and it’s not whatever, but know we have you back.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 2

