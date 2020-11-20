Watch Superstore Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Did Dina's wish come true?

On Superstore Season 6 Episode 4, she set out to run the store on Cloud 9's "In-Store-Vaganza," which presented a huge opportunity for her. 

Never Underestimate Her - Superstore Season 6 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Garrett and Cheyenne searched for a mysterious smell that could close the store down. 

Elsewhere, Jonah was offered a new opportunity, but did it help him to forget about Amy?

Superstore Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Look, I get that Glenn likes to coddle everyone, but it is my store today. So while I have the chance, I am going to do everything the right way.

Dina

Jonah: So, Cloud 9 just thinks that the pandemic is over? Because I'm pretty sure nobody told the pandemic that.
Garrett: You gotta look at it from corporate's perspective. They love money, and they don't care if we die.
Jonah: Ah, yeah, that makes sense.

Superstore Season 6 Episode 4

