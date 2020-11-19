Superstore Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Prize Wheel

Well, there is undoubtedly a reason why Dina Fox is the assistant manager of Cloud 9 and not the store manager.

Spoiler alert: the store manager requires a particular personality, and let us just say that she does not have it.

But it was still fun to see Dina step into Glenn's shoes on Superstore Season 6 Episode 4.

When a member of Glenn's church falls sick with COVID-19, Dina takes the opportunity to step into Glenn's shoes as the store manager. She finally has the chance to prove to everyone that she could be a far better store manager than Glenn despite her hatred for the position.

Needless to say, this project does not go over very well because Dina soon realizes that managing a Cloud 9 store is more challenging than she thought.

Look, I get that Glenn likes to coddle everyone, but it is my store today. So while I have the chance, I am going to do everything the right way. Dina Permalink: Look, I get that Glenn likes to coddle everyone, but it is my store today.

Permalink: Look, I get that Glenn likes to coddle everyone, but it is my store today.

Dina cannot just order everyone around without thinking of consequences, something she often does as the assistant store manager. Being the boss comes with a whole new slew of responsibilities, including attending to employee needs, keeping the environment under control, and making sure things run smoothly.

Unfortunately, Dina had to learn the hard way that being a store manager is a lot of work, and maybe she is not cut out to be one.

However, that does not make us love Dina any less. If anything, we love her character even more because the episode highlighted precisely who she is as a person -- a hard worker, a no-nonsense business kind of gal, and a hyper-organized person.

And while that may not be an ideal personality for the store manager, it is the perfect blend for the assistant store manager. We have never loved Dina more.

"Prize Wheel" not only made us appreciate Dina for who she is, but it also made us appreciate Glenn for all that he does. Often, he does not get the credit he deserves for running a store with such chaotic employees.

Furthermore, he often gets pushed around and played by the other employees, including Dina herself. But that does not mean Glenn is a bad manager, and this episode showed us the chaos and difficulties he deals with daily.

Being a good store manager requires a big heart, regardless of how kooky or different someone may be. And despite Glenn's strange characteristics, nobody else is more qualified to be the store manager at the present moment.

We love you, Glenn, and thank you for being our store manager. We are sure Dina thanks you too, even if she does not show it most of the time.

But now that Dina knows just how much Glenn is responsible for, we wonder if she will have gained a newfound respect for him on upcoming episodes. We hope that she does, but without changing their funny dynamic, of course.

Dina: Man, I just thought I'd be so good at this.

Mateo: I'm sorry. Do you wanna talk about it?

Dina: I just did. Oh, you mean more? God, no. Look, I don't understand why everybody wants to talk everything to death. Like, whatever happened to just taking a baseball bat to your neighbor's trash can? Permalink: Like, whatever happened to just taking a baseball bat to your neighbor's trash can?

Permalink: Like, whatever happened to just taking a baseball bat to your neighbor's trash can?

Jonah's arc on "Prize Wheel" was also an episode highlight. He gets an unexpected opportunity from his father, who pushed him to do an interview for a solar roofing company.

But unfortunately, we soon discover that Jonah's interviewer was actually doing Jonah's father a favor by talking to his son, and he had no plans to hire Jonah in the first place.

This particular instance was a huge wake-up call for Jonah. He might have been dealing with his heartbreak off-screen, but this moment indicated he is not dealing with anything.

His father wants him to move on and involve himself in a new project because he has been stuck ever since Amy left for California. He has not processed his heartbreak or his future, and as a result, life stopped for him.

Unfortunately, time does not stop, and the video call he had with his father's friend proved that. Jonah knows he has to step up and take on new responsibilities, not just at work but also for himself.

Jonah was excited about a potential new opportunity because he could finally get his life back on track. But Jonah cannot sit and wait for his friends and family to present him with new options. His father was trying to motivate him to do something with himself.

It was sad that the interviewer was only doing a favor for Jonah's dad, but we hope Jonah learned his lesson and takes charge of his future.

We cannot imagine the unbearable heartbreak he is enduring, but we will continue to root for him like we always do as he mends his heart and finds passion and meaning in his life once again.

There were other funny moments, such as when Cheyenne and Garrett searched the store for a weird smell.

It was not an ideal task for Cheyenne, who is starting out as the new floor supervisor, but she takes everything in stride. Cheyenne is precisely what we thought she would be as a floor supervisor -- she is laidback and caring while also remaining attentive and alert on her responsibilities.

Jonah would have made a good floor supervisor as well, but "Prize Wheel" made us realize Cheyenne really was perfect for the job. We cannot wait to see what comes next for her.

Mateo: This job is hard enough. People need to talk, to vent, to feel heard! It's like they're emotionally constipated, and some of them are very physically bloated as well.

Dina: What, so, because I'm manager, I have to help people poop their emotions all over the place? Permalink: It's like they're emotionally constipated, and some of them are very physically bloated as well.

Permalink: It's like they're emotionally constipated, and some of them are very physically bloated as well.

Glenn and Sandra also had an amusing storyline as Glenn begs Sandra to update him on the store's prize wheel throughout the day while he waits for his wife, Jerusha, to finish setting up his quarantine space at home.

It is apparent how burdensome Glenn is, but Sandra being Sandra, has never learned how to say no, even at the risk of breaking Dina's no-talking rule.

Once Glenn had to leave the store, we did not expect him to remain for the episode, so it was a pleasant surprise. Plus, Sandra always brightens up any scene with her awkward and pacifiable-but-sometimes-unexpectedly-daring personality.

This dynamic left room for the episode's funny ending -- Sandra eventually stopped answering Glenn's calls, leaving Glenn to find out for himself that the employees used his beloved prize wheel as a pinata.

And considering how much Glenn loves the prize wheel, his heartbreak over the whole ordeal ended up being hilarious. As usual, Superstore always hits us with humorous moments, just at the right time.

And what could be more perfect than the ending of the episode?

Jonah: So, Cloud 9 just thinks that the pandemic is over? Because I'm pretty sure nobody told the pandemic that.

Garrett: You gotta look at it from corporate's perspective. They love money, and they don't care if we die.

Jonah: Ah, yeah, that makes sense. Permalink: They love money, and they don't care if we die.

Permalink: They love money, and they don't care if we die.

We want to hear from you, Fanatics!

What did you think of Superstore Season 6 Episode 4? Did you enjoy seeing Dina as the store manager? What about Cheyenne in her new role as floor supervisor? What are your expectations for future episodes?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

And remember, you can always watch Superstore online right here, at TV Fanatic!

Prize Wheel Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Sarah Novack is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.