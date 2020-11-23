Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 7

Did Bart's brush with fame put him on the outs with his entire family?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 7, the terrible kid became a voice-over actor, and quickly thought he was better than everyone.

Meanwhile, Comic Book Guy was stunned when someone made fun of him at Comic-Con.

Elsewhere, Marge worried about her kids growing up while Homer was going the other way.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.