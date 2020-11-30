Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 32 Episode 8

Did someone die?

On The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 8, odd couple Skinner and Chalmers embarked on an 800-mile car ride to Cincinnati.

Their aim was to attend an administrator's convention.

However, they quickly realized that they hated each other and bickered throughout the entire journey.

What did Marge Simpson have to do with all of the drama?

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.