A Million Little Things 2021 Trailer Teases Pandemic, A Cancer Scare, and Explosive Eddie!

It seems A Million Little Things hasn't escaped the pandemic after all.

When the series returns, COVID is coming in some capacity, and it's in the form of shutting down the production of Rome's movie.

We see Rome freaking out about a two-week lockdown (Oh, buddy. Just you wait ... two weeks is nothing at all) and upset that it means his film will have to stop production.

Shanice, her devotion to this movie apparent now that she opened up about her own depression, is right there encouraging him and telling him that they're going to fight, and his film will get made.

Shanice has gone from the woman who challenges him and a wildcard to an ally for Rome.

We still don't know to what degree the series will cover the pandemic. Right now, the timeline has the gang in the early stages of things, so who's to say if AMLT will delve deep into it or skirt around it as much as possible.

The good news is Maggie is back in the States!

We can at least appreciate that Maggie makes it stateside before the borders are shut down, so even though she left her roommate with benefits, Jamie, behind, if she does get stuck in the States, she's with her family.

After the end of A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4, it's possible Maggie returned to Boston after Gary's phone call. When he said he needed her, she came running.

Unfortunately, it appears something else brought Maggie home. We see her in a doctor's office again, asking the physician to tell her how bad things are.

She wants to know if it's "surgery bad" or "chemo bad." It sounds like a cancer scare.

Maggie was living her best life in England after years of cancer and her brother's death ruling her life. Why is this happening again?

She doesn't deserve this. No one deserves this.

Would they really put Maggie through cancer AGAIN? For the third time?

Maggie arrived in the States, but we have no idea if Delilah is back or not. She was absent in the midseason finale. She and Charlie went on a month-long trip to France with her father.

However, depending on the extent of the COVID coverage, she could easily get stuck in France longer than she anticipated.

While she's away, things aren't going well for Regina at the restaurant.

We see her holding a letter and talking to Katherine. She says their landlord sent another letter, but this time, it's an eviction notice.

Is Gina talking about the restaurant or her apartment with Rome?

Based on Katherine's reply, it sounds like the restaurant (and Katherine's office), but don't they own the building?

Sadly, Eddie is presumably still flying under the radar with his pill-popping. Although, Dakota, a drug-user herself, has noticed his behavior.

She calls him out on throwing away a decade of sobriety, but he reminds her that he's injured and in pain.

He's sweating, irate at her accusations, and he doesn't look well at all.

He scolds her for judging him and deflects, and nothing about this looks good for him.

What will happen when Katherine finds out or his friends?

The second half of the season is bringing all the AMLT drama that we know and love. Are you ready for it?

Check out the promo below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Sadly, A Million Little Things doesn't return until March. 4.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.