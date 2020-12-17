A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4 Review: The Talk

Are you eager for whatever A Million Little Things brings us when it returns?

Because A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 4 served as the season's midseason finale, it didn't feel much like one by the hour's end.

How do you guys feel about it? Inquiring minds want to know, so don't forget to hit the comments below.

But first, let's grab a snack, settle in, and dissect the installment and everything that transpired with our favorite group of friends.

Surprisingly, Delilah did make it out of the country with baby Charlie. With an assist from Darcy, Uncle Gary flexed his parental muscles and learned that parenting is far from easy, especially with teenage girls.

Given the source, this possibly will be perceived wrong, but despite Gary's insistence on channeling "WWDD," Delilah's absence wasn't felt. While this is NOT a matter of advocating for her continued absence, it is a nice change of pace that the series doesn't center her as much this season as previous ones.

For example, Gary himself noted that he has it all figured out when it comes to managing Danny from bullying to navigating the world as a young gay tween, but Sophie's an enigma for him.

And the reason for that is we've rarely seen Gary have to interact with Sophie one on one. Her "uncle" of choice was Eddie, then Rome, whereas Gary rose to the occasion with Danny and Theo.

It's a bond the show hasn't explored as much, so their shared scenes could've gone in many directions. Sophie went to him as cool Uncle Gary for permission to miss school for an audition that can change her life as an artist.

Sophie is at an age in her life where she's trying to make plans for her future. She's trying to figure out who she is outside of the people in her life and expectations.

She decided that she didn't want to attend Harvard, and she wants to go to a music institute instead. It's unclear if the latter is something she's run by Delilah yet, but she felt Gary was the best person to inform about the summer program's audition.

Except, Gary spent too much time trying to channel Delilah instead of running things as he deems fit. It took him a bit to find his footing.

Sophie's journey with music has always been in the background of the series, but am I the only one who didn't think what Peter said was harsh?

Sure, we know Sophie likes music and that it did help her with grief in Jon's absence. And, of course, Eddie taught her well, but it didn't feel like a stretch when Peter said it was a hobby for her.

Sophie always gave off the impression that it was, and while his criticism was undesirable, Sophie did prompt him to voice his thoughts, and it didn't come across mean-spirited.

Peter was blunt as most people in his position are. Gary was out of line for his public display in front of the whole auditorium and plea to "be nice," which warranted Sophie's embarrassment and frustration.

The downside to the storyline here is that, while it's commendable that Sophie took matters into her hands and performed on the street to impress Peter, sometimes, life works out a certain way, and that's the end of it.

Peter suddenly changing his mind and offering her an opportunity for private lessons at the behest of his wife, felt too cutesy and saccharine.

We should probably leave both adjectives to Maggie and her good times in England with Jamie.

Gina: How was it?

Maggie: It was a B+, but it's not happening again.

Gina: Whoa, you do not flunk a B+. You tutor it.

Inquiring minds do want to know how this pint-sized delight manages to bag and have B+ sex with guys with her vomit-scented seduction skills, but thanks to COVID, we did not have to see their sexytimes while imploring Maggie to shower first and maybe brush her teeth.

You also have to admire British Maggie's confidence that she not only knew she rocked Jamie's world, upchuck-be-damned but did it so well that he fell head over heels for her.

Maggie's assumption was cringeworthy only in the sense that it was so apparent that Jamie wasn't looking for a relationship either. Jamie, the same guy whose girlfriend broke up with him during A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1, and he barely batted an eye and happily went about his day.

The only person who didn't realize the danish and coffee on the table belonged to Jamie was Maggie. Seriously, woman.

He cleared up the air with her, and she still was reluctant to believe that he hadn't gone all heart-eyes for her, that is until he brought out his wedding album and divulged his history and how he has no desire for any strings.

So now, they'll likely continue to have no-strings-attached roommate sex, assuming neither of them catches feelings, and Jamie can raise his, um, grade in Maggie's class of sexcapades.

As she shared with her exclusive best friend and only tie to the group these days, Regina, she's living her best life in England, and her podcast is now part of her Psych project. Maggie is doing well in England, but it's no doubt a storyline that is an acquired taste.

For many people, the one character whose sudden presence in the group was random is now by herself trying to carry a storyline with a loose connection to Gina, whom she never interacted with nearly as much while in Boston as others.

If you aren't into the comedic relief C-Plot, or you're indifferent to Maggie or not a fan, then it's such a "meh" storyline to give much focus.

But with the ending, and how it paralleled with what Jamie said about his ex-wife being the ex that he keeps in contact with, then the final minutes could lead to Maggie having a more integral role in the primary group again.

Regina gave some advice to Maggie instead of receiving it, but Gina's conversation with Shanice about Rome's depression is where things got interesting.

For so long, they've danced on the line of Shanice as the difficult talent whose input stressed Rome out. He couldn't tell if she had one foot out of the door of his film, and too much stress for Rome is concerning.

Despite Gina's discomfort with Shanice following her around for the day to understand her for the role, she bared her soul about Rome. It served as a reminder of how Rome's depression won't go away, but neither will the feelings Gina has about it and how she beats herself up for not seeing signs and knowing things.

Gina got lost in her thoughts sharing with Shanice, but she assumed it was too much for her when Shanice bolted.

I like the direction it went instead. One of the biggest reasons Shanice signed up for the part is that she, too, suffers from depression. It was moving when she confided in Rome, shared her truth, dismissed his fretting that maybe he isn't ready for this story, and reaffirmed why his script is momentous in the first place.

You may have heard that I dropped out of my last movie. The reason I did is because I was hospitalized for depression. You may want me to play Regina, but in real life, I'm Rome. I realized that there was no way I could really be in this without telling you my truth. This isn't just your story, it's the story of so many people who think they're suffering alone, and your movie -- our movie, will make them realize they're not. So you have to make this. This has to be told, especially for us. Shanice

It wasn't JUST his story, but it was hers as well, and it's something others battling depression alone needed to see. So many others out there needed to know that they weren't alone.

It once again put Shanice's motivations into perspective, and it's a fresh take, how they continue to subvert the trope that she's a difficult drama queen.

With that out of the way, and Rome putting the kibosh on that incredibly insensitive and distasteful key art poster for his movie, it feels as though it's smooth-sailing from here. But who knows?

Maybe they'll direct their attention to the film now, and I guess the baby arc is over or put on hold for now? It's hard to tell.

Do you think we'll get to see the show within the show with clips or something from his movie? It would be awesome. I at least want to see all the doubles they cast for the characters.

Do you know who remains a fun character who amuses to no end? Carter.

Carter can go from hilarious quips and teasing to insightful in the blink of an eye, and we'll never forget his importance as Katherine's first friend.

He was amused to no end when Katherine came into their office processing that little Theo was looking at big boobs on the internet. But he went right into perfect friend mode when he talked Katherine through her insecurities regarding Eddie's impotence or their lack of a sex life since the accident.

Carter: Let me speak from experience as someone who has a deep, deep understanding of a man's body, some say its been my life's works. This can happen even to a handsome man.

Katherine: Oh, so it's happened to you?

Carter: Thanks, but no, no.

She and Eddie are in a difficult position here, not necessarily because of or exclusively because of the accident. Rather, their history always leaves the door open for one or the other to feel that they aren't good enough or something is wrong with THEM.

They managed Theo's questions about sex well even when he wondered if his parents also did whatever was on page 46 (at least it wasn't page 69, right?). But sex is something Eddie didn't want to discuss despite Katherine's attempts.

But then, he did speak a bit to Darcy (it seems they've become fast friends or at least tolerate each other now) and eventually shared with Katherine that he doesn't feel the same, and I guess he was stuck on how he used to be a sex god rockstar or something.

Darcy: When I first got back from Iraq, I felt like I wasn't myself. Sometimes I still don't.

Eddie: Exactly. This isn't what Katherine signed up for. You know, when we first got together, I was literally a rockstar. She was crazy about me. I'm not that guy anymore, and I don't know why Katherine would want to be with this.

Darcy: You know what? You're right. Your body is never going to be the same. It's just not, but it doesn't mean your relationship won't be.

Katherine and Eddie's talk about intimacy was satisfactory. Katherine sharing how she felt almost similarly after the affair was a lovely way of showing how the effects of that never go away.

However, it also showed that they'd keep having communication issues if Katherine is the one pouring everything into them talking. Eddie, at best, discusses things with others and not her or doesn't share things at all.

Their intimacy issues deflected from the pill-popping that Eddie's doing. The perfect time for Eddie to admit to Katherine that he was taking them was when she bared her soul to him, talking about their sex life and initiated some physical contact again.

I trusted you, and we found our way back, and if you trust me now, I know we can find our way back from this too. Katherine

Instead, he said nothing. It doesn't matter what Eddie's taking, whether it's opioids or not, the fact that he's sneaking around behind Katherine's back, hiding it from her, and putting aspirin in the other bottle-- it's not good.

It isn't the behavior you'd want to see from anyone who struggles with addiction. Eddie is keeping it from Darcy, too.

It seems as though we've segued from the Lake House mystery and whoever hit Eddie to this storyline, and despite the midseason finale status, there wasn't a climax here. Of all the storylines, you'd expect a cliffhanger or something for this one.

Instead, that was reserved for newcomer Darcy. Don't get me wrong, I adore Darcy to bits, and I love mental health storylines, but it was a bold choice to leave the parting moments of the first half of the season with Darcy and her PTSD.

Perhaps part of it is because of the lack of buildup to it. Yes, we had one installment during A Million Little Things Season 2 where she had a panic attack because of it.

And sure, they peppered conversations about it throughout the installment as Darcy gave advice and connected with others, spouting off dialogue that felt a bit too fortune-cookey but to end on this note, they needed to hit us with Darcy's PTSD harder.

Darcy's PTSD shouldn't define her, but it did deserve more definition within this series. If they balanced out how it affects her as much as they've showcased how much of a supportive friend she is to endear her to us, then it would've landed better.

Gary: I said that we all have these little scars that we carry around with us and you can only see mine when I'm wearing shorts. You can only see yours when you're scared. Darc, let me help.

Darcy: I can't. I just can't. Permalink: You can only see yours when you're scared. Darc, let me help.

Nevertheless, Lima sold the heck out of it. The night terror at the top of the hour was rough, but it was the spazz out with Danny that hurt most.

Gary and Danny's "Boo" Game of jump-scaring each other did come across as immature for both of them. But the repercussions in how it affected Darcy was the real scare.

Darcy went from yelling at Danny to apologizing mid-panic attack. The woman who doles out sage advice and tries to support this new batch of people she calls friends is in dire need of help herself.

She can't keep putting off her PTSD, assuming, of course, that she's not doing anything to help herself. But that's the thing; we don't know anything in that regard.

Gary took over explaining to Danny what happened, offscreen, which is a pity since his quote about scars would've been even better if we saw it ourselves.

But then, it also would've been an intriguing choice if Darcy explained her PTSD to Danny, herself. She probably had similar conversations with the always missing Liam, yes?

After damage control with Danny and comforting Darcy, Gary reached out to Maggie for help. And that's the big cliffhanger moment until the series returns.

Darcy rarely likes to talk about her PTSD, and while she's been cool about Gary and Maggie all of this time, Gary seeking Maggie's help for Darcy will be something that will push her over the edge.

I'm sorry to wake you. I just need help, and I didn't know who else to call. Gary

We'll have to see when the show returns.

Over to you, AMLT Fanatics. Was this midseason finale serviceable for you?

What are your thoughts on Eddie's behavior? What are your predictions about Gary and Darcy, and what will happen now that he's seeking help from Maggie? Hit the comments below!

If you missed anything, or you would like to relive the season over the holidays, you can watch A Million Little Things online here via TV Fanatic.

The Talk Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic.