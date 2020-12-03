AMC Announces Fate of Fear the Walking Dead

With The Walking Dead ending, fans have been questioning whether its spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, would also be on the chopping block.

Thankfully, AMC put those fears to bed on Thursday afternoon.

The cabler has placed an order for a seventh season of the zombie drama, according to the show's official Twitter account.

The news is hardly surprising: the series is still pulling in decent ratings in its sixth season.

Nine episodes remain on Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, which was forced to enter a hiatus early due to the pandemic.

But production on the final nine episodes is underway, and they are expected to hit the air during the first half of 2021.

The show remains a solid option in delayed viewing, and we need to take into consideration here that AMC has been making this season's episodes available early for AMC+ subscribers, the minor erosion year-to-year is to be expected.

After Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 was panned by critics and fans alike, Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 has been a rare return to form.

The writing is tighter, and the storylines feel needed to advance the story, and for the first time in a long time, the series is overshadowing its predecessor.

The series currently stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Alexa Nisenson, Jenna Elfman, Ruben Blades, Karen David, and Austin Amelio.

The Walking Dead Universe was rocked earlier this year when AMC announced it had renewed the parent series for an eleventh -- and final -- season.

At the same time, a Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus-fronted spinoff was ordered, while an anthology series entered development.

More recently, the franchise expanded with The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a teen-focused spinoff.

A trilogy of movies featuring Andrew Lincoln also remains in development.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.