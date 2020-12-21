Andrew Lincoln Reunites With The Walking Dead Cast: 'I Wish I'd Never Left'

Andrew Lincoln said goodbye to The Walking Dead back in 2018, but the actor can't stop thinking about where the show was filmed.

The beloved actor reunited with the cast of the hit AMC drama over the weekend for a fundraiser for the Georgia Senate Victory Fun.

"I didn't know what the South was. I'd never been to the South. And then I went to Georgia, and I fell in love with this extraordinary city, Atlanta," Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes for nine seasons, said.

"Living and working in the South was extraordinary ... [Georgia is] the most extraordinarily progressive place I've ever been in my life, and that was 12 years ago."

The event reunited Lincoln with former co-stars, including Danai Gurira (Michonne), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Lennie James (Morgan), Christian Serratos (Rosita), and Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha).

"You guys I love. I mean, the connection that we have to the land, to the place, to the people," Lincoln told the cast.

"Arthur — my 10-year-old son — won't let me take a job unless it's in Georgia now (laughs)."

"He just misses it. He goes, 'Take me back there!' I came back home for the kids, and now they're sick of me, and I wish I'd never left. It was a terrible decision (laughs)."

The good news is that Lincoln will reprise his Rick Grimes role in a trilogy of movies based on the series.

But given that Rick was taken away in a helicopter by the CRM during his final episode, and Michonne finding his belongings far away, it's possible the first movie may not even shoot on U.S. soil.

When it was first announced, rumors suggested it would shoot in Europe, but given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, that may not be possible.

Alas, time will tell.

The hit drama is set to conclude with its eleventh season in 2022, but fans have six bonus episodes to look forward to.

